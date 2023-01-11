Rihanna Skips Golden Globes Red Carpet But Steals The Show Anyway

Even though Rihanna didn’t leave Tuesday’s Golden Globes with a trophy, her presence shined “bright like a diamond” all through the ceremony. The first-time nominee was honored for her song “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” She wore a beautiful Schiaparelli Couture black ballgown to the event. She and her longtime boyfriend A$AP Rocky, skipped the red carpet outside the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, and went for a more low-key entrance. Several celebrities sang the praises of Rihanna’s presence, including the ceremony’s host. “I’m going to say something very controversial. I will actually get in trouble for this: Rihanna, you take all the time you want on that album, girl,” joked Jerrod Carmichael. “Don’t let these fools on the internet pressure you into nothing!” What did you think of Rihanna’s look at the Golden Globes?