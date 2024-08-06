Rihanna Spreads Wings at Crop Over Carnival in Barbados

Rihanna looked stunning at the Crop Over Carnival in Barbados on Monday (August 5) in a revealing outfit with pink, orange, and yellow wings. Rihanna’s boobs made an appearance as they seemed to bust out of her gold attire. Rihanna wore a crown fit for a Caribbean queen. This is RiRi’s first Crop Over Carnival appearance since 2019, which is a significant comeback after the pandemic and two kids. Her bodyguards look to be Barbados military personnel armed with assault guns. Rihanna is famed for her stunning ensembles at the 200-year-old festival that celebrates the end of the sugar cane season, but this may be her best appearance yet.

