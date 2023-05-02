Rihanna Went to the Met Gala Dressed As the Ultimate Chanel Bride

Arriving fashionably late to the MET Gala, Rihanna maintained her reputation as one who imaginatively reflects the theme. The 2023 MET Gala’s red carpet closed with Riri, her beau, A$AP Rocky, and her second child, who is presently in the oven. The Bajan musician and cosmetics mogul donned a Chanel-inspired Valentino hooded gown with a long train and camellia blooms. The MET Gala star wore fingerless gloves in honor of Karl Lagerfeld. Since 1995, Anna Wintour has been in charge of managing the Met Gala, a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. It coincides with the museum’s Karl Lagerfeld fashion display, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” which includes sketches and celebrates the late designer’s life and achievements. Lagerfeld died on February 19, 2019.

Who do you think had the best outfit at the MET Gala?