Rihanna’s Long-Awaited New Album Set To Be Released Next Year

According to a report from The Sun, Rihanna’s return to music is imminent after years of anticipation. “It’s been a running joke how long Rihanna’s ninth album has taken to be released, but finally, the wait is almost over. Over the years, so many songs have been recorded by loads of different people, including Alesso and Diplo,” the source says. “She has gone from pop to reggae to hip-hop and everything in between. But because she wants it to sound fresh and because of where Rihanna is at in her life, practically everything was scrapped. Some have been reworked, but the majority was canned completely when she went back to the drawing board earlier this year.” Despite setbacks and delays, the insider claims that Rihanna’s new album is finally coming together and may be released in 2025. Fans have eagerly waited for new music from Rihanna since her last album, Anti-, was released in 2016.

Which musical direction do you think Rihanna will go? Do you think Rihanna hanging with Nigerian singer Ayra Starr during the Crop Over Festival was a hint?