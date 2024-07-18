Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Launches First Illinois Store In Orland Park With Grand Opening Festivities

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty brand is opening its first brick-and-mortar store in Illinois at Orland Square Mall in Orland Park. The store will offer inclusive lingerie and apparel ranging from extra-small to 4XL. The grand opening event will feature giveaways and more. The store is located near the Coach store on the lower level of the mall. This new addition comes as suburban malls in the area undergo transformations and developments, with some closing permanently.

