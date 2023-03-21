Kixie 107 Kixie 107 Logo

Rudolph Isley Is Suing His Brother Ronald

HOLLYWOOD - JUNE 29: (L-R) Ron, Rudolf and Ernie Isley of the Musical Group The Isley Brothers perform on stage at the 2004 Black Entertainment Awards held at the Kodak Theatre on June 29, 2004 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

It’s no fun when the family feuds and there’s a battle brewing in the Isley family. Rudolph Isley is suing his brother Ronald over rights to The Isley Brothers trademark. In the lawsuit, Rudolph claims that his younger brother Ronald is going behind his back and taking a lot of money. He also claims he and his brother are supposed to split profits 50/50 after the death of their brother O’Kelly in 1986. He wants Ronald to give him the money that he’s pocketed that he shouldn’t have.

Why did you have to take a family member to court?

