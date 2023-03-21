It’s no fun when the family feuds and there’s a battle brewing in the Isley family. Rudolph Isley is suing his brother Ronald over rights to The Isley Brothers trademark. In the lawsuit, Rudolph claims that his younger brother Ronald is going behind his back and taking a lot of money. He also claims he and his brother are supposed to split profits 50/50 after the death of their brother O’Kelly in 1986. He wants Ronald to give him the money that he’s pocketed that he shouldn’t have.

Why did you have to take a family member to court?