U.S. Approves Nation's First 'Lab-Grown' Meat

The Agriculture Department has approved of a “lab-grown” chicken made from animal cells. The federal agency has given approval to two firms – Upside Foods and Good Meat – to produce the faux poultry. Approval from the Agriculture Department comes after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration confirmed the lab-grown chicken was safe to eat. This lab-grown chicken won’t be hitting grocery store shelves anytime soon. Instead, it’ll be rolled out in various restaurants. The lab-grown chicken is actually meat and not a plant-based meat substitute, like the popular Impossible and Beyond brands. If you find lab-grown meat on a restaurant menu, would you be apprehensive about trying it?

