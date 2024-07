Weeks after wiping his account clean Diddy has returned to Instagram. He popped up to wish his eldest daughter, Chance Combs, a happy 18th birthday. Sharing a photograph of the teen, whom he shares with Sarah Chapman, Diddy wrote in the caption, “My babygirl turned 18 today.” He added, “I’m so proud of you Chance. I love you.”

How do you feel about Diddy these days?