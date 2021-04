Serena Williams has been married to her husband, Alexis Ohanian since 2017.

She did a question/answer segment for Bumble on her Instagram

One question was, what were you surprised to learn about marriage?

She replied, marriage is not bliss but it can be if you work at it.

I learned that love is an amazing feeling and if you have an opportunity to feel it then it’s a special thing.

