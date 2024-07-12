Serena Williams Taunts Drake & Crip-Walks To “Not Like Us” At 2024 ESPYs

Serena Williams hosted the 2024 ESPY Awards on Thursday (July 11) with a hilarious six-minute monologue. She started strong, criticizing Drake and offering guidance after his epic clash with Kendrick Lamar. “If I’ve learned anything this year, it’s that none of us… not a single one of us, not even me, should ever pick a fight with Kendrick Lamar,” she began as Kendrick’s diss track “Not Like Us” began to play, and the Compton-raised sporting legend crip-walked to the track. Williams continued with another dig at Drake and some more crip-walking. “He will make your hometown not like you,” she added. “The next time Drake sits courtside at a Raptors game, they’re gonna Forest Gump him, seats taken…” Drake and Serena Williams reportedly dated in 2011, although they never confirmed it. Williams married Alexis Ohanian months after their first child in 2017, ending the speculation.

What did you think of Serena Williams’ dig at Drake?