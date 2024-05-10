Kixie 107 Kixie 107 Logo

Shaquille O’Neal Replies To Ex-Wife Saying She Wasn’t In Love With Him

BURBANK, CA - JANUARY 13: Shaunie O'Neal and Shaquille O'Neal celebrate Shareef O'Neal's 18th birthday party at West Coast Customs on January 13, 2018 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Cassy Athena/Getty Images)

Recently, Shaquille O’Neal addressed Shaunie’s comments in her book, where she stated that she doesn’t believe she ever loved Shaq. She said, “Looking back, I don’t know that I was ever really in love with the man. But I was in love with the idea of being married to the man I had a family with. I was in love with the idea of building a life together. I truly did enjoy spending time with him. [NBA] road trips gave me a chance to be with my husband and experience the NBA life for a little while.” Shaq reacted to the book’s comments and said, “I understand. I wouldn’t have been in love with me either. I wish you all the best. All love, Shaq.”

