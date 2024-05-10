Shaquille O’Neal Replies To Ex-Wife Saying She Wasn’t In Love With Him

Recently, Shaquille O’Neal addressed Shaunie’s comments in her book, where she stated that she doesn’t believe she ever loved Shaq. She said, “Looking back, I don’t know that I was ever really in love with the man. But I was in love with the idea of being married to the man I had a family with. I was in love with the idea of building a life together. I truly did enjoy spending time with him. [NBA] road trips gave me a chance to be with my husband and experience the NBA life for a little while.” Shaq reacted to the book’s comments and said, “I understand. I wouldn’t have been in love with me either. I wish you all the best. All love, Shaq.”

