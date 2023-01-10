Shemar Moore Extremely Happy Over News Of First Child

Shemar Moore recently shared his gender reveal party with fans, and he revealed that he and his girlfriend are expecting their first daughter together. Moore said in the video, “Today is the day. You know your boy’s got butterflies… Today is a special day. This is a legendary day. Today, your boy Shemar Motherf****g Moore… is going to find out if he’s going to be a daddy to a little girl or a little boy.” He has been with Jesiree Dizon for quite some time, and the couple is very excited to be ‘girl parents’ to their brand new baby girl, who is due sometime in February. Why do you think it is wrong to give a parent unsolicited advice about his or her child?