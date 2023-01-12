‘Sherri’ Gets Greenlit For Two More Seasons

Sherri Shepherd’s new talk show received some great news recently because her talk show Sherri was renewed for two more seasons. Fox Television Stations’ VP of Program said, “In success, the hour leading out of AM news can act as a springboard for a station’s entire daytime, and it’s not easy to find the right fit.” He continued, “Sherri’s mix of professionalism and competitive strength has been a great fit for us, so we’re happy to be bringing her program back.” Sherri was very excited and grateful for the news and added, “I launched this show with the mission to give daytime viewers a ‘good time,’ just like my theme song says. I am so appreciative that Fox and Debmar-Mercury have partnered with me to continue bringing more laughter, joy, and inspiration to my audience.”

