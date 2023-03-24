Kixie 107 Kixie 107 Logo

Sheryl Lee Ralph Claims Assault by a TV Judge

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Cindy Ord/VF23/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

During an interview with Angela Yee, Sheryl Lee Ralph spoke about allegedly being sexually assaulted. Sheryl said the assault involved a “famous TV judge” on the same network. “This man walked in, grabbed me by the back of my neck, turned me around, and rammed his nasty a-s tongue down my throat,” called Sheryl. “It happened in front of the people at the network.” During the interview, Sheryl clarified that the “famous TV judge” was not Judge Gregg Mathis.

What’s the wildest on-the-job incident that ever happened to you?

