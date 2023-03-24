Sheryl Lee Ralph Claims Assault by a TV Judge

During an interview with Angela Yee, Sheryl Lee Ralph spoke about allegedly being sexually assaulted. Sheryl said the assault involved a “famous TV judge” on the same network. “This man walked in, grabbed me by the back of my neck, turned me around, and rammed his nasty a-s tongue down my throat,” called Sheryl. “It happened in front of the people at the network.” During the interview, Sheryl clarified that the “famous TV judge” was not Judge Gregg Mathis.

What’s the wildest on-the-job incident that ever happened to you?