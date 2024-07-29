Simone Biles’ Mom Reminds Snoop Dogg About The Time They Met

Recently, Snoop Dogg linked with Simone Biles’ mom, and Biles’ mom revealed the first moment she and her daughter met Snoop, which shocked him. Nellie said, “I remember, I will never forget that we met you in Times Square [in] 2010. You said—’cause we asked for a picture—you said, ‘Two minutes.’ One, two, and you were gone.” Snoop couldn’t stop laughing at Simone’s mom’s story, which was a cute, loving moment down memory lane. Many fans have enjoyed Snoop’s commentary during this year’s Olympics, and Snoop is having a blast giving his enjoyable takes on the various sports.

