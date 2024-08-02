Kixie 107 Kixie 107 Logo

Simone Biles Wins All-Around Gold

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Simone Biles has officially reclaimed her throne, winning the women’s all-around gold medal on Thursday. Biles finished with a score of 59.131, ahead of Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade and her USA teammate and 2020 all-around winner Suni Lee. It completes a redemption story for Biles, who missed last year’s all-around competition after battling ‘the twisties’. The 27-year-old Biles is the oldest woman in 72 years to win the all-around title.

Is Biles officially the GOAT with this win?

