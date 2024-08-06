Simone Biles Wraps Up Paris Olympics With Silver Medal

Simone Biles wrapped up her Paris Olympics on Monday with one last medal to add to her collection. Biles won the silver in Individual Floor Exercise, narrowly losing out to Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade. Biles also competed in Individual Balance Beam, but failed to medal after a rare slip and fall. Biles will leave Paris with four medals – three gold and one silver – and has 11 Olympic medals in her career, the most of any American gymnast.

