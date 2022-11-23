Sinbad Is Still Recovering From His Stroke & Learning How To Walk

Sinbad is still in recovery mode from the stroke that he suffered in 2020, and he is still trying to relearn to walk. Sinbad’s family gave an update on his health and stated that some of the limbs that were reportedly ‘dead’ are regaining functionality. The family has encouraged people to help in Sinbad’s recovery because the medical costs have grown so much, and the insurance isn’t covering a lot of the expenses. What do you think is the biggest problem with the healthcare industry?