Singer Harry Belafonte, who broke racial barriers in the 1950s, died on Tuesday morning. According to Belafonte’s spokesperson, the music legend died following complications from congestive heart failure. Outside of entertainment, Belafonte was a force in civil rights activism, befriending Dr. Martin Luther King. At one point, Belafonte provided bail money to Dr. King and other civil rights activists.

Harry Belafonte was 96.