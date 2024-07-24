Snoop Dogg Announced As Olympic Flame Torchbearer Ahead Of Opening Ceremony

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 21: Snoop Dogg tries on clothes during Team USA Welcome Experience ahead of Paris 2024 Summer Olympics at Polo Ralph Lauren on July 21, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for USOPC)

Snoop Dogg is set to be one of the torchbearers carrying the Olympic flame in the final moments before the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics. The hip-hop icon will carry the flame through the streets of Saint-Denis, the final stop before the Eiffel Tower. Other celebrities, including French rapper MC Solaar and actress Laetitia Casta, will also participate in carrying the torch. The tradition of lighting the Olympic flame has represented peace and friendship among nations since antiquity. Snoop Dogg will also serve as an official NBC Olympics correspondent for the Games.

