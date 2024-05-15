Kixie 107 Kixie 107 Logo

Snoop Dogg Discusses ‘The Voice’ Coach Role

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: Snoop Dogg performs at Rhythm & Roast Event Presented By Cordell Broadus And Sharestix at The Novo on February 22, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Recently, Snoop Dogg shared more about his role as a coach on The Voice. He said, “If you know anything about me, you know I love all forms of music.” He continued, “So this is a great opportunity for me to show that I really understand music. And be a real coach and really give direction to some of these artists that can be today’s next big thing.” He added, “That’s what people are going to learn about me, is that that’s why I feel like people [are] attract[ed] to me. I’m not one-sided. I’m not just for you. I’m for everybody. I’m the people’s champ.”

What other hip-hop artists would you like to see featured on American Idol as a coach?

