Snoop Dogg Has Given His Full-Time Blunt Roller A Pay Rise Due To Inflation
Snoop Dogg recently revealed that his blunt roller’s salary just went up due to inflation. Snoop hired the person in 2019 telling Howard Stern at the time, “Timing. That motherf***er’s timing is impeccable. That’s his job, his occupation. On his resume, it says, ‘What do you do?’ ‘I’m a blunt roller. P-B-R, professional blunt roller’. He said the salary was “somewhere between $40,000 and $50,000 a year,” said Snoop and as for the perks, “Free weed – all paid expenses. Everything I get, he gets. I go get some free clothes, I give him some.” Snoop recently tweeted Uber Facts answering their question about his employee, with Snoop responding with. “Inflation. Their salary went up!” What would your dream job be?