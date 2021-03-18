Snoop Dogg Leaves Live Stream Running For Eight Hours
We all make mistakes and this mistake by Snoop Dogg proves he’s just like everyone else.
The rapper accidentally left his camera on after logging off of a Twitch live stream. He turned his console off but the camera stayed on for eight hours.
Snoop’s followers were just hanging out talking amongst themselves when all of a sudden Snoop comes back in and notices that the camera is on and asks “Am I still streaming? I would hope not”.
Have you accidentally left your camera on after ending a Zoom call or livestream on social media?