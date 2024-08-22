Snoop Dogg Reveals How He Feels About Kendrick Lamar

Recently, Snoop Dogg opened up about how he felt when Kendrick Lamar brought all the rival gangs together for the Pop Out Concert. Snoop said, “What Vince is saying is that a lot of neighborhoods have been uniting for a long time behind closed doors, but what Kendrick did was, he united the whole city, based off him being a king.” He continued, “Taking this violent situation, which is a rap beef, and creating peace and giving the homies an opportunity to come on stage, to engage in his video, to be a part of his movement and to also move like he moves.” He added, “Because if you’re going to move with Kendrick, you gotta move like Kendrick. He’s about peace. He’s about love. He ain’t from no gang. He’s from a city full of gangs and he unites cities. So that’s what this was about.” Snoop continued, “It’s a good move for the whole West Coast culture as far as rap is concerned because violence has always been a lead thing for us on our side. So if you can take a violent rap or a violent song and create peace out of it, he should be commended for that.”

Do you think Snoop Dogg regrets how he reacted when Drake used his AI voice in one of his responses to Kendrick? Why or why not?