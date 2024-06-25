Snoop Dogg Runs 200-Meters at Olympic Trials

EUGENE, OREGON - JUNE 23: Snoop Dogg runs on the track with a custom bib number on Day Three 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials Track & Field at Hayward Field on June 23, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Snoop Dogg will be serving as a guest commentator for NBC during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. While at the U.S. Olympic Team’s track and field trials on Sunday (June 23), the legendary rapper took on the 200-meters. Snoop finished with a time of 34.44 seconds, which he said, “34.44 for a 52-year-old? Ain’t bad.” The Olympic record in the 200-meters was set by Usain Bolt in 2008 whose time was 19.3 seconds.

