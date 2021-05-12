Snoop Dogg Says He’s Developing an Anthology Series About His Life

Snoop was asked if he would ever put his life story on the big screen.

He said he would if the story was told through the right eyes.

But he thinks his life story is better suited for a series than a stand alone movie.

He said he has started putting a series together starting back from when his parents met each other before he was born.

No date given for the series because Snoop wants to take his time with it.

What do you think of a series about the life of Snoop Dogg?