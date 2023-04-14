Kixie 107 Kixie 107 Logo

Snoop Dogg Shares His Opinion On Steph Curry

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 11: Snoop Dogg performs onstage during Shaq's Fun House Big Game Weekend at Talking Stick Resort early on February 11, 2023 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Snoop Dogg recently revealed that he thinks Steph Curry is the closest thing to Kobe Bryant today in the NBA. Snoop said, “That’s a hard question because I don’t really see nobody with that killer instinct. The closest that I’ll say would be Steph Curry because Steph Curry got that killer instinct when it’s time for the playoffs when it’s time for the big game.” He continued, “He wants the big shot, he ain’t afraid of the big shot, he steps up to the challenge. He’s never considered the best, but he’s always the best when it’s time to be the best.”

What do you think about Snoop’s comparison of Steph Curry and Kobe Bryant?

