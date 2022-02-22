Social Media and LeBron James Laugh at Macy Gray’s National Anthem at NBA-All Star
NBA All-Star Weekend was this past weekend in Ohio.
Macy Gray, a native of Canton, Ohio was selected to sing the National Anthem before the game.
If you are familiar with Macy Gray then you know her voice is raspy and her style is different.
During the anthem the camera panned over to LeBron James who could not contain his laughter.
Someone wrote on Twitter, LeBron fighting demons trying to hold in his laughter
What did you think of Macy’s rendition?