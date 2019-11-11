      Weather Alert

SOFT SOUL KIXIE SALUTES ALL VETERANS

Soft Soul Kixie salutes all Veterans and thank you for your service.  It’s all about our Veterans on this Monday Morning on Soft Soul Kixie 107.5.  We encourage you to tune in and enjoy great music from back-n-the-day and today.  If you had a heck of a weekend and not feeling your best, you always can take The Monday Morning Stretch and feel just a little bit better.  If you know someone who is celebrating a birthday or anniversary just give me a call at 601-995-1075 or text me at 601-837-1075 and I will give them a shout out.  Tune in to Soft Soul Kixie as we Salute all Veterans on this Monday Morning with Lady Vee.

 

The Top Five Thanksgiving Foods We Secretly Hate but Still Eat

 

HIGHLIGHTS:  68% of us secretly hate at least one Thanksgiving food, but still eat it because of tradition or just to be polite.  The top five foods we secretly hate are canned cranberry sauce, green bean casserole, sweet potatoes, pumpkin pie, and turkey.

FULL STORY:  Are there any Thanksgiving foods you’re really NOT looking forward to?  A new study asked 2,000 people to name the foods they secretly hate, but still eat because of tradition or just to be polite.

68% said there’s at least one classic Thanksgiving food they secretly dislike but eat anyway.  And the most popular answer was . . . canned cranberry sauce.

Some people hate the taste, and some find the can shape revolting.  Almost 30% said they secretly dislike it, but still eat it if it’s served.  Here are the top five answers . . .

1.  Canned cranberry sauce.  29% hate it but eat it anyway.

2.  Green bean casserole, 24%.

3.  Sweet potatoes or sweet potato casserole, 22%.

4.  Pumpkin pie, 21%.

5.  Turkey, 19%.  So almost 1 in 5 people secretly hate eating turkey on Thanksgiving.

The survey also found 23% of us have no interest in leftovers.

And one more random stat:  For some reason, we buy more CHEEZ WHIZ around Thanksgiving than any other time of year.  In the lead-up last year, there was a 158% jump in sales.

 