Spike Lee receiving backlash over including Conspiracy Theories in 9/11 Docuseries
Spike Lee is heading back to the editing room after receiving backlash for including testimonies from conspiracy theorists on 9/11 Docuseries.
The final episode of the series was set to air on September 11th, and Spike is re-editing after backlash came from his New York Times interview.
Spike said, “The amount of heat that it takes to make steel melt, that temperature are not reached. And then the juxtaposition of the way Building 7 fell to the ground — when you put it next to other building collapses that were demolitions, it’s like you’re looking at the same thing. But people going to make up their own mind. My approach is put the information in the movie and let people decide for themselves. I respect the intelligence of the audience.”
Those statements triggered a lot of reactions that had Spike revisit the final episode to rework it.
He said in an Official HBO statement, “I’m Back In The Editing Room And Looking At The Eighth And Final Chapter Of ‘NYC EPICENTERS 9/11-2021½.’ I Respectfully Ask You To Hold Your Judgement Until You See The FINAL CUT.”
