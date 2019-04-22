START YOUR DAY WITH WKXI 107.5

HIGHLIGHTS: Here are a few random facts for you. Denzel Washington had never appeared in a sequel until “The Equalizer 2” last year. And Post-It Notes were originally called Press ‘n Peel when they came out in 1977.

1. In his entire career, Denzel Washington had never appeared in a sequel until “The Equalizer 2” last year.

2. When the original Nintendo was released in America in 1985, it was only sold in New York City as a test market . . . and it failed miserably. Nintendo gave it a second test run a few months later in Los Angeles, and it did a lot better.

3. There’s an Oscar for Best Original Musical, but it hasn’t been given since 1984 . . . because there hasn’t been a year with at least three worthy nominees. The last winner was “Purple Rain”.

4. Post-It Notes were originally called Press ‘n Peel when they came out in 1977. But they didn’t start selling well until the name change in 1980.

5. The cast of “Glee” had 207 singles make the Billboard Hot 100 chart, which is the most ever. Drake is second with 193 . . . Lil Wayne is third with 162 . . . and Elvis is fourth with 109.