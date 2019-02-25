START YOUR MONDAY WITH WKXI 107.5

You can start you Monday with Lady Vee on Soft Soul Kixie 107.5 and enjoy the best music from back-n-the-day and today. Just in case you had an exciting weekend and now you are dragging back to work, why not take The Monday Morning Stretch and you will feel just a little bit better. If you are celebrating an birthday or anniversary and would love for me to give you a shout out, all you have to do is give me a call @601-995.1075 or text line 601-8371075 and I will be glad to give you a shout out. So, start your Monday with Lady Vee on Soft Soul Kixie 107.5 you will be glad.
Women Are Most Attracted to Men Their Own Age . . . Men Are Only Attracted to Women Under 24
HIGHLIGHTS: A new study found that as women get older, the men they’re most attracted to are the ones roughly around their same age. But for men, no matter how old they get, they’re attracted to women between 20 and 24.
FULL STORY: Apparently there’s only one gender that understands the concept of “age appropriate” dating.
We’ve got the results here of a new study that isn’t shocking, but is still crazy to say out loud.
The study found that as women get older, the men they’re most attracted to are roughly around their same age.
For men? No matter how old they get, they’re attracted to women between 20 and 24. There is literally no exception.
Now . . . there IS one thing that sort of redeems men. When the study asked people who they’re most INTERESTED in, both men and women named people their own age.
So a 40-year-old man might be most ATTRACTED to a 20-year-old woman . . . but if he’s looking for anything more out of a relationship, he’ll gravitate toward someone his own age.
LADY VEE’S HELPFUL HINTS
Spring is almost here and if you have been thinking about planting tomatoes this year then I have a great helpful hint for you. Here’s a way to assure your baby tomatoes get a good start and grow. Mix fireplace ashes into the surrounding soil. Remove the top and bottom lids from coffee ans and set a can over each plant. (Step firmly on the can to set it into the ground.) Remove cans when plants are a few weeks old.