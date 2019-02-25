START YOUR MONDAY WITH WKXI 107.5

HIGHLIGHTS: A new study found that as women get older, the men they’re most attracted to are the ones roughly around their same age. But for men, no matter how old they get, they’re attracted to women between 20 and 24.

FULL STORY: Apparently there’s only one gender that understands the concept of “age appropriate” dating.

We’ve got the results here of a new study that isn’t shocking, but is still crazy to say out loud.

The study found that as women get older, the men they’re most attracted to are roughly around their same age.

For men? No matter how old they get, they’re attracted to women between 20 and 24. There is literally no exception.

Now . . . there IS one thing that sort of redeems men. When the study asked people who they’re most INTERESTED in, both men and women named people their own age.

So a 40-year-old man might be most ATTRACTED to a 20-year-old woman . . . but if he’s looking for anything more out of a relationship, he’ll gravitate toward someone his own age.