START YOUR NEW WEEK WITH WKXI 107.5

HIGHLIGHTS: Today is Tax Day, and a new study found it’s the top day of the year for ROBOCALLS. Scammers like today because everyone’s on edge and not sure they did their taxes perfectly, so we’re a little more susceptible to someone posing as the IRS asking for money or personal info.

FULL STORY: Today is Tax Day. I’m sure you know that, but I guarantee SOMEONE just heard me say that, yelled out a bunch of F-bombs, and did a U-turn to speed to an H&R Block.

And if Tax Day wasn’t bad enough already, here’s an extra kick in the groin: A new study found it’s also the top day for ROBOCALLS for the year.

The study looked at more than one billion phone calls from last year and found Tax Day had the most scam robocalls. 43% of Americans got one on this day last year, which is an insanely high number.

Scammers like today because everyone’s on edge and not sure they did their taxes perfectly, so we’re slightly more susceptible to someone posing as the IRS asking for money or personal info.

The study also found that April is the worst month for robocalls in general.