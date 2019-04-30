START YOUR TUESDAY WITH WKXI 107.5

1. If you pinch your nose while you eat a jelly bean, you won’t be able to identify the flavor. The smell is that important to figuring out the taste.

2. Microsoft wasn’t originally in Washington state. It was founded in Albuquerque, New Mexico in 1975 and moved to Bellevue, Washington in 1979.

3. The only IHOP location that serves real maple syrup is the one in South Burlington, Vermont . . . every other location only serves artificially flavored syrup.

4. Denmark has the oldest flag in the world . . . they’ve been using the same one since 1219.

5. Only one country in Europe still has the death penalty . . . Belarus.