START YOUR TUESDAY WITH WKXI 107.5

Why not start your Tuesday Morning with Lady Vee on Soft Soul Kixie 107.5. We have the music you love from back-n-the-day and today mixed just the way you like it. If you are celebrating a birthday or anniversary and would like for me to give you a shout out, give me a call @601-995-1075 or text me @601-837-1075 and I will be glad to give you a shout on your special day. You know we can’t forget The Tuesday Morning Stretch, if you are not feeling your best then try Tuesday Morning Stretch with Lady Vee.
Five Random Facts for Tuesday
HIGHLIGHTS: Here are a few random facts for you. If you pinch your nose while you eat a jelly bean, you won’t be able to identify the flavor. And only one country in Europe still has the death penalty . . . Belarus.
FULL STORY: Here are some random facts for you . . .
1. If you pinch your nose while you eat a jelly bean, you won’t be able to identify the flavor. The smell is that important to figuring out the taste.
2. Microsoft wasn’t originally in Washington state. It was founded in Albuquerque, New Mexico in 1975 and moved to Bellevue, Washington in 1979.
3. The only IHOP location that serves real maple syrup is the one in South Burlington, Vermont . . . every other location only serves artificially flavored syrup.
4. Denmark has the oldest flag in the world . . . they’ve been using the same one since 1219.
5. Only one country in Europe still has the death penalty . . . Belarus.
LADY VEE’S HELPFUL HINTS
Spring is busting out all over and in winter when flowers are scarce, go out and prune some twigs or branches of forsythia, crab apple, hawthorn, lilac and other flowering trees and shrubs. Put the stems in a bucket of warm water, then drop in a cotton ball saturated with ammonia. Put the pail and branches in a plastic bag and tie securely. Soon the ammonia fumes will force blooms on the branches