START YOUR WEDNESDAY MORNING WITH WKXI 1075.

If you want to save money on groceries, try going to the store MORE often, and buying smaller amounts.

The average family of four wastes $124 a month on food, or $31 per person. So if you’re a couple with two kids, that’s about $1,500 a year.

One reason we waste so much is because we tend to overbuy. Then things like meat and produce go bad before we can eat them. So if you go shopping more, you’ll waste less and save money.

Experts say that ideally, you should hit the store DAILY, and only buy food for that day. But if that’s too inconvenient, once or twice a week is better than once or twice a month.

Once you get in the habit of buying food more often, you might also save money by not ordering out as much. And people who do it also tend to eat healthier.

Just be careful about having groceries delivered. A lot of stores offer it now. But doing a bunch of mini-deliveries won’t make sense if they charge a fee for it.