START YOUR WEEK OFF WITH WKXI 107.5

Start your week off with Lady Vee on Soft Soul Kixie 107.5.  You can enjoy great music from back-n-the-day and today mixed just the way you like it.  Plus, you will have a chance to win $1,000 in The Kixie Grand Cash Payout  Contest.  Just listen for the keyword each hour and then go to wkxi.com and enter the keyword for your chance to win $1,000.  If you had a long weekend and not feeling your best, not to worry, we will stretch it out  and feel a little better with The Monday Morning Stretch.   If you are celebrating a birthday or anniversary and  would like for me to give you a shout out,  just give me a call at 601-995-1075 or you can  text me at 601-837-1075.   So, start your Monday with Lady Vee and the best music on Soft Soul Kixie 107.5.

 

 

The Top Nine Things We Need for the Perfect Morning

 

HIGHLIGHTS:  A new survey found the top things the average American needs for a “perfect morning” include coffee, a good breakfast, time to catch up on the news, and time to listen to their favorite radio show or podcast.

FULL STORY:  Apparently “sleeping in” and “skipping work” weren’t options here:  A new survey asked 2,000 Americans to name the top things they need in order to have the “perfect morning.”  Here are the top answers . . .

1.  Coffee.  52% said it’s essential.

2.  A good breakfast.

3.  Exercise.

4.  Meditation.  (It seems like a lot of people CLAIM they meditate now, because it’s trendy.  But are that many people really doing it?)

5.  Watching the news.

6.  Reading the news.

7.  Listening to your favorite radio show or podcast.

8.  Having a glass of juice, or a smoothie.

9.  Yoga.

74% of people in the poll said having more time in the morning would be a luxury.  And 1 in 4 said even just 10 extra minutes would make a huge difference.