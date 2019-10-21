START YOUR WEEK OFF WITH WKXI 107.5

HIGHLIGHTS: A new survey found the top things the average American needs for a “perfect morning” include coffee, a good breakfast, time to catch up on the news, and time to listen to their favorite radio show or podcast.

FULL STORY: Apparently “sleeping in” and “skipping work” weren’t options here: A new survey asked 2,000 Americans to name the top things they need in order to have the “perfect morning.” Here are the top answers . . .

1. Coffee. 52% said it’s essential.

2. A good breakfast.

3. Exercise.

4. Meditation. (It seems like a lot of people CLAIM they meditate now, because it’s trendy. But are that many people really doing it?)

5. Watching the news.

6. Reading the news.

7. Listening to your favorite radio show or podcast.

8. Having a glass of juice, or a smoothie.

9. Yoga.

74% of people in the poll said having more time in the morning would be a luxury. And 1 in 4 said even just 10 extra minutes would make a huge difference.