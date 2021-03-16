Steve Harvey Calls Out Kirk Franklin’s Son for Leaking Private Call

Steve Harvey said he called his friend, Kirk Franklin, to check on him after the leaked audio.

He said Kirk was hurting and dealing with the betrayal of his son and dealing with the response from the ‘church.’

Steve said Kirk’s son knew exactly what he was doing by only playing one side of the call and not what led up to Kirk’s explosive response.

Steve said the church feels that Kirk is suppose to live this perfect life and because he was caught on a recording cursing some of have turned their backs on him.

How did you feel about the recording when you heard it?