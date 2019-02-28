STRETCH IT OUT WITH LADY VEE ON WKXI 107.5

It’s Thursday and the The Thursday Morning Stretch is what you need to feel just a little bit better. You can join me Lady Vee on Soft Soul Kixie 107.5 where not only will you feel just a little bit better but you can enjoy the best music from back-n-the-day and today to help get you thru the day. As always, if you are celebrating a birthday or anniversary, I will be glad to give you a shout out on your special day. All you have to do is give me a call on the request line at 601-995-1075 or the text line 601-837-1075 and I will give you a shout out.
Four Natural Ways to Get Better Sleep
HIGHLIGHTS: Here are four things that are proven to help you sleep better: Exercise . . . more sunlight in the morning . . . magnesium in pill-form, or from foods like broccoli and spinach . . . and setting the temperature between 60 and 68 degrees.
FULL STORY: If you haven’t been getting enough shut-eye lately, here are four things that are proven to help you sleep better . . .
1. Exercise. Even if you work out in the evenings. A new study had people do 30 minutes of high-intensity exercise a few hours before bed, and they were still able to fall asleep just fine.
2. Get some sunlight in the morning. It helps your internal clock adjust, so you’ll get back to associating sunlight with waking hours, and darkness with sleep.
3. Get more magnesium. Either in pill-form, or from eating things like broccoli, spinach, kale, nuts and seeds. It has calming properties that help you to sleep.
4. Turn down the thermostat. There’s no single temperature that’s perfect for everyone. But studies have shown that most people sleep best somewhere between 60 and 68 degrees. That’s the sweet spot for producing the sleep hormone, melatonin.
Hopefully, these suggestions will help you get a good night sleep.