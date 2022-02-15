Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show
Although there were football fans at SoFi stadium on Sunday afternoon, it was clear that the celebrities in the house were there for the halftime show which included epic performances from Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige.
Fans were surprised with guest appearances from 50 Cent and Anderson.Paak. As West Coast’s finest hit the stage, celebs such as Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Justin Bieber, Ye, Beyoncé and JAY-Z, Lebron James, Cardi B and Offset, and more were in full 90s Hip-Hop mode.
LeBron shared his thoughts on the 13-minute performance tweeting,“OMG!!!!!!!!! WOW WOW WOW!!!!!!!! THE GREATEST HALFTIME SHOW IVE EVER SEEN!!!”
Kanye attended the big game with his two children, North and Saint along with Antonio Brown. Blue Ivy was seen getting her picture taken by her father, JAY-Z on the sideline. Justin Bieber was seen rapping along with Eminem as he performed.
What was your favorite halftime moment?
If you look at Twitter, it seems as though the Super Bowl halftime show featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and Eminem might go down as one of the most “epic” in history.
50 Cent was a surprise guest as well.
But, Eminem’s knee is also getting a lot of attention.
After he did “Lose Yourself,” he got down on one knee and lowered his head for 45 seconds while Dr. Dre started the next song.
Several media outlets reported that the NFL told him not to do that.
However, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told the Wall Street Journal, that “the league had no issues with the kneeling and that the league had seen Eminem do it multiple times in rehearsals.”
Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick first sparked international attention for taking a knee during the national anthem to protest racial injustice.
A rep for Eminem did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Did you think Eminem’s gesture would get people talking?