Super Bowl Viewership Drops to Lowest Level Since 2007

Viewership for the Super Bowl was the lowest since the 2007 Super Bowl-Colts vs Bears.

2007 viewership was 93.2 million; 2021 viewership was 96.4 million.

One thing you didn’t have in 2007? Digital viewing access.

This Super Bowl was the most live streamed NFL game ever with more than one billion total streaming minutes.

With many people now owning Smart TV’s that counts toward streaming numbers.

So did people lose interest in the Super Bowl or simply change how they view the Super Bowl? How did you watch it?