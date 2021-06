Swizz Beatz will be joined by Busta Rhymes, Griselda, and Method Man for a special tribute to DMX at this weekend’s BET Awards.

The tribute will feature special versions of DMX’s hits, “What’s My Name?” and The Ruff Ryders’ Anthem. Swizz curated the tribute along with choreographer and singer, Fatima Robinson.

DMX will also be honored this Thursday (June 24) at the ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards.

Are you planning on watching the BET Awards?