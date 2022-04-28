SWV To Receive a Biopic on Lifetime
Hi Friend! It’s Shamara!
According to an entertainment blog, Lifetime is doing a biopic on the R&B group, SWV.
Lifetime is said to be working on a script.
According to a source, the project has been in the works since 2019.
Coko alluded to it saying Sevyn Streeter has to play her.
In an old Instagram photo of Coko and Sevyn, Coko captioned it she has to play me in the SWV biopic! She looks so much like me.
Do you think Sevyn is a good person to play Coko in a biopic? Who else do you think deserves a biopic?