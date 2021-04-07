T.I. and Tiny Release Statement After New Sexual Assault Allegations From Three Women

Three more women have come forward accusing T.I and Tiny of sexual assault allegations.

T.I and Tiny are being accused of sexual abuse, drugging and sex trafficking.

Through their lawyer they released a statement.

The Harris’ are still waiting for the accusers to reveal themselves publicly. By continuing to hide behind anonymous allegations the unnamed accusers render themselves not credible and unworthy of belief. Let the light shine on their identities so we can go about disproving these scurrilous accusations.