T.I. and Tiny Request Dismissal of Sexual Assault and Battery Lawsuit

Earlier this year, T.I. and his wife Tiny were sued for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in 2005. In January, a woman identified as Jane Doe filed a lawsuit accusing the couple of sexual battery, assault, negligence, and false imprisonment, among other charges. The defendants are now challenging the complaint in a California court. “The claims asserted in the Complaint are time-barred because the statute of limitations expired over sixteen years ago,” their attorneys argued. “Accordingly, Defendants seek to dismiss all the claims in the Complaint for failure to state a claim upon which any relief can be granted. Because there is no possible remedy for these deficiencies, Defendants seek dismissal of this entire action.”

