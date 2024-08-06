T.I. Arrested In Mistaken Identity Case At ATL Airport

Recently, T.I. got caught up by the laws at the ATL Airport and was detained because of a mistaken identity case. An arrest warrant was issued for another Clifford Harris, who is wanted for stalking and alleged abuse against women in Maryland. After speaking with the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office over the phone, T.I.’s lawyer, Steve Sadow, said that his client was freed from custody two hours after being taken into custody. After review, the judge stopped the extradition order.

