T.I. Claims His Innocence in New Single “What It’s Come To” (EXPLICIT)

T.I and is wife are being investigated for several cases of suspected sexual harassment and/or assault.

Both T.I. and Tiny have proclaimed their innocence.

T.I. released a song emphasizing his innocence. The song is titled, What It’s Come To.

In the song he is demanding that those who are accusing he and his wife show their face and not hide behind anonymity.

Should T.I be making songs proclaiming his innocence or should he lay low and let the case go through the proper process?