Taraji P. Henson Channels Kendrick Lamar In Her Version Of ‘Not Like Us’

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 30: Taraji P. Henson attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic)

Taraji P. Henson channeled her inner “Kung Fu Kenny” on stage at the BET Awards. On Sunday, (June 30) the respected actress and BET Awards 2024 host debuted with “Not Like Us (Taraji’s Version).” Henson did a crip walk and added payment equality bars to the song. Henson’s performance followed that of Megan Thee Stallion, who began the awards evening with a mix of hits from her new album, MEGAN. This year’s event included rare performances by Lauryn Hill, her son YG Marley, Ice Spice, Tyla, Tanner Adell, GloRilla, Latto, and Usher, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

