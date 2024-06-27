Taraji P. Henson Is ‘Excited to See’ What Will Smith ‘Has Up His Sleeve’ for 2024 BET Awards Performance

Taraji P. Henson is excited about Bad Boys: Ride or Die star Will Smith performing a new song at the 2024 BET Awards on Sunday, which she hosts. Before hosting the annual ceremony on Sunday, June 30, the 53-year-old “Fight Night” actress told PEOPLE what she’s most excited about.“You know, it’s “Culture’s Biggest Night. The performances are going to blow us all away. We got Will Smith, guys. I am so excited to see what he has up his sleeve,” said Henson. BET revealed earlier this week that Smith, 55, will sing a new song live for the first time in five years on Sunday. The Bad Boys: Ride or Die star told Extra that he will release a project in a “month or so.”

