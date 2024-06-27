Kixie 107 Kixie 107 Logo

Taraji P. Henson Is ‘Excited to See’ What Will Smith ‘Has Up His Sleeve’ for 2024 BET Awards Performance

Share
WESTWOOD, CA - JUNE 07: Director Harald Zwart, actress Taraji P. Henson and producer Will Smith arrive at "The Karate Kid" Los Angeles Premiere at Mann Village Theatre on June 7, 2010 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Michael Caulfield/WireImage)

Taraji P. Henson is excited about Bad Boys: Ride or Die star Will Smith performing a new song at the 2024 BET Awards on Sunday, which she hosts. Before hosting the annual ceremony on Sunday, June 30, the 53-year-old “Fight Night” actress told PEOPLE what she’s most excited about.“You know, it’s “Culture’s Biggest Night. The performances are going to blow us all away. We got Will Smith, guys. I am so excited to see what he has up his sleeve,” said Henson. BET revealed earlier this week that Smith, 55, will sing a new song live for the first time in five years on Sunday. The Bad Boys: Ride or Die star told Extra that he will release a project in a “month or so.”

Do you think Will Smith will revive his star quality with his upcoming BET performance?

Recently Played

Ladies NightKool & The Gang
10:30pm
You, Me And HeMtume
10:26pm
So In LoveLalah Hathaway
10:19pm
Hurt YouToni Braxton/Babyfa
10:15pm
My WhyMumu Fresh
10:11pm
View Full Playlist