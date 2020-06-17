Target Will Observe Juneteenth as a Company Holiday

Target has become the latest company to make Juneteenth a national paid holiday.

Target distribution centers and stores will remain open and hourly workers will get time and a half if they have to work on Juneteenth.

.@Target is proud to recognize Juneteenth as an official annual company holiday. Hourly team members scheduled to work that day will be paid holiday premium pay as stores + DCs remain open. U.S. HQ locations are closed in observance. Click for details: https://t.co/Nlz0FHIifc pic.twitter.com/oZKjfldpbr — Target News (@TargetNews) June 16, 2020

Target corporate offices will be closed.