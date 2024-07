Taye Diggs and Meagan Good are putting their all into an upcoming Lifetime movie. The two are set to lead and executive produce Terry McMillan Presents: Forever. Premiering on Saturday, August 24, the film follows Johnnie(Diggs), who is recently returning home from a military tour and has been hit with divorce papers. Things look up when he meets a lovely policewoman(Good) who pulls him over for speeding.

How did you and your mate meet?